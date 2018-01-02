Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Nuance Communications Reported Better Than Expected Results

Stock Monitor: NQ Mobile Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For three months ended September 30, 2017, Nuance's total revenue decreased 8% to $465.91 million from $506.20 million in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted total revenue decreased 7.4% to $474.65 million from $512.45 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's revenue surpassed analysts' expectations of $455.77 million.

For the reported quarter, the Company's net new bookings decreased 18% to $424.4 million from $516.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2016.

During FY17, the Company's total revenues decreased 0.5% to $1.94 billion from $1.95 billion in FY16. In FY17, the Company's adjusted total revenue was $1.98 billion, almost on par with $1.98 billion in FY16.

During FY17, the Company's net new bookings increased 10% to $1.65 billion from $1.50 billion in FY16.

During Q4 FY17, Nuance's gross profit decreased 14% to $254.15 million from $295.68 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's gross margin decreased 390 basis points to 54.5% of revenue from 58.4% of revenue in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted gross margin decreased 390 basis points to 59.8% of revenue from 63.7% of revenue in Q4 FY16.

During FY17, the Company's gross profit decreased 3% to $1.09 billion from $1.12 billion in FY16. During FY17, the Company's gross margin decreased 140 basis points to 56% of revenue from 57.4% of revenue in FY16. The Company's adjusted gross margin decreased 120 basis points to 61.8% of revenue in FY17 from 63% of revenue in FY16.

During Q4 FY17, Nuance's operating loss was $17.85 million compared to operating income of $45.43 million in the same period last year. During Q4 FY17, Nuance's adjusted operating income decreased 35.9% to $98.06 million from $153.00 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted operating margin decreased 920 basis points to 20.7% of revenue from 29.9% of revenue in Q4 FY16

During FY17, Nuance's operating income decreased 62.5% to $51.97 million from $138.52 million in FY16. The Company's operating margin decreased 440 basis points to 2.7% of revenue in FY17 from 7.1% of revenue in FY16. During FY17, the Company's adjusted operating margin increased 210 basis points to 26.4% of revenue from 28.5% of revenue in FY16.

During Q4 FY17, Nuance's earnings before tax (EBT) was negative $55.55 million compared to positive $7.81 million in the same period last year.

For the reported quarter, Nuance's net loss was $65.42 million compared to net income of $18.47 million in Q4 FY16. During Q4 FY17, the Company's diluted EPS was negative $0.23 compared to positive $0.06 in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, Nuance's adjusted net income decreased 33.6% to $60.22 million from $90.70 million in Q4 FY16. During Q4 FY17, the Company's adjusted diluted EPS decreased 35.5% to $0.20 from $0.31 in the same period last year. Adjusted diluted EPS surpassed analysts' expectations of $0.15.

During FY17, Nuance's net loss was $151.00 million compared to net loss of $12.46 million in FY16. Nuance's diluted EPS was negative $0.52 in FY17 compared to negative $0.04 in FY16. For FY17, Nuance's adjusted net income decreased 10% to $309.04 million from $343.38 million in FY16. During FY17, Nuance's adjusted diluted EPS decreased 8.7% to $1.05 from $1.15 in FY16.

Balance Sheet

As on September 30, 2017, Nuance's cash and cash equivalents increased 23% to $592.30 million from $481.62 million on September 30, 2016. For the reported quarter, the Company's long-term debt, net of current portion, decreased 7.9% to $2.24 billion from $2.43 billion in Q4 FY16.

For the reported quarter, the Company's net accounts receivable increased 4.1% to $395.39 million from $380.00 million in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other current liabilities increased 2.5% to $340.51 million from $332.26 million in Q4 FY16.

During Q4 FY17, the Company's net cash provided by operating activities was negative $3.50 million compared to positive $138.87 million in the same period last year.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 29, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Nuance Communications' stock slightly declined 0.18%, ending the trading session at $16.35.

Volume traded for the day: 2.30 million shares.

Stock performance in the previous three-month period - up 4.01%; past twelve-month period - up 10.03%; and year-to-date - up 9.73%

After last Friday's close, Nuance Communications' market cap was at $4.75 billion.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Application Software industry.

