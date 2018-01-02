Infiniti Research, a global competitive intelligence solutions provider, has announced the release of their new customer engagement study on the mining industry. A renowned firm in the mining industry wanted to develop a robust customer engagement strategy to improve their customer engagement and provide personalized and real-time experiences to target customers. The client wanted to identify the potential customers and develop customer retention capabilities.

According to the customer engagement experts at Infiniti, "Leading mining firms are relying on effective customer engagement to develop better price strategies due to the growing shift toward innovations and the presence of new entrants."

The mining industry is not just one industry but also a collection of other industries with different demand and supply dynamics. Mining companies are on the verge of re-organizing their capital investments due to recent fluctuations in the commodity prices. Major organizations in the mining industry are adopting customer engagement solutions to create value for the customers while improving their overall profit margins.

The solution offered by Infiniti helped the client to ensure superior customer experience and better serve customers. The client was able to improve communication by delivering consistent news and information. Also, the client was able to gain real-time feedback on the products and enhance operational efficiency.

This customer engagement solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Ensure a steady flow of raw materials

Increase productivity, profitability, and also enhance operational efficiency

This customer engagement solution offered predictive insights on:

Transforming and simplifying operations across finance, sales, and the supply chain

Profiling potential customers and driving customer loyalty and enhancing the lifetime value of each customer

