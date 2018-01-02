Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest inventory management study on the retail industry. A renowned household products retailer wanted to evaluate the difference in the product demand and judiciously deliver goods to meet the supply gap. A client wanted to keep track of the inventory levels and sustain price tendency for commodities.

According to the inventory management experts at Quantzig, "In the retail sector, the competence of the retailer solely lies in their capacity to deliver the goods and services at the right place and at the right time."

Excess inventory is an issue throughout the supply chain and traps necessary working capital without proper balance. Inventory management comprises of efficiently keeping track of products and sustaining accurate records to combat issues such as short of products, delays, and purchase of the wrong inventory. Inventory management in the household products retail industry helps deliver comprehensive insights into the items from the raw materials to the finished products and the suppliers.

The solution presented by Quantzig helped the client to gain better visibility into the household products retail space. The client was able to save on transportation costs and advance the overall service delivery. Also, the client was able to address variations in the price by leveraging effective inventory management techniques.

This inventory management solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Maintain aggregate inventory levels for the products

Deal with price fluctuations

This inventory management solution offered predictive insights on:

Meeting the variations in the customer demand and providing customized products to the clients

Addressing issues about delays in the goods and hedging against price increases

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 12 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

