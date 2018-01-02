UTRECHT, The Netherlands, 2018-01-02 13:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative bispecific antibody therapeutics, today announced that Ton Logtenberg, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the 36th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 11, 2018, at 9:30 a.m. PT.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors page of the Company's website, http://www.merus.nl. An archived presentation will be available for 90 days.



About Merus N.V.



Merus is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative full-length human bispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Biclonics. Biclonics, which are based on the full-length IgG format, are manufactured using industry standard processes and have been observed in preclinical studies to have similar features as conventional monoclonal antibodies, such as long half-life and low immunogenicity. Merus' most advanced bispecific antibody candidate, MCLA-128, is expected to soon be evaluated in a Phase 2 combination trial in two metastatic breast cancer populations. MCLA-128 is also being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in Europe in gastric, ovarian, endometrial and non-small cell lung cancers. Merus' second most advanced bispecific antibody candidate, MCLA-117, is being developed in a Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with acute myeloid leukemia. The Company also has a pipeline of proprietary bispecific antibody candidates in preclinical development, including MCLA-158, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells and is being developed as a potential treatment for colorectal cancer and other solid tumors, as well as MCLA-145, which is designed to bind to PD-L1 and a non-disclosed second immunomodulatory target and is being developed in collaboration with Incyte Corporation. For additional information, please visit Merus' website, www.merus.nl.



Contacts:



Investors: Kimberly Minarovich +1 646 368 8014 kimberly@argotpartners.com



Media: Eliza Schleifstein +1 973 361 1546 eliza@argotpartners.com