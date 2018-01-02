PHILADELPHIA, 2018-01-02 13:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE), a fully integrated gene therapy company dedicated to challenging the inevitability of genetic disease, today announced that Jeffrey D. Marrazzo, chief executive officer, will present at the 36th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, Jan. 8, at 3:00 PM PT, at the Westin St. Francis in San Francisco.



A webcast of the presentation will be available live at the "Investors" section of www.sparktx.com. A replay of the presentation will be available on the website for 90 days following the conference.



In addition, Katherine A. High, M.D., president and head of Research & Development, will present at the following conferences:



-- New Frontiers in Coagulation Medicine on "Gene Therapy for Hemophilia: Clinical Practice & Future Perspectives" on Thursday, Jan. 11, at 12:35 PM GMT, at the De Vere Beaumont Estate in Old Windsor, England -- Phacilitate Cell & Gene Therapy World Conference on "The Licensing of LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec-rzyl)" on Tuesday, Jan. 23, at 9:15 AM ET, at the Hyatt Regency in Miami



About Spark Therapeutics At Spark Therapeutics, a fully integrated company committed to discovering, developing and delivering gene therapies, we challenge the inevitability of genetic diseases, including blindness, hemophilia and neurodegenerative diseases. We have successfully applied our technology in the first FDA-approved gene therapy in the U.S. for a genetic disease, and currently have three programs in clinical trials, including product candidates that have shown promising early results in patients with hemophilia. At Spark, we see the path to a world where no life is limited by genetic disease. For more information, visit www.sparktx.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.



