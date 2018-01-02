Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Michaels Cos.' Sales Grew 1.1%; EPS Jumped 18.9%

Stock Monitor: Stitch Fix Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

Michaels Cos.' net sales grew 1.1% to $1.24 billion from $1.23 billion in Q3 2016, inclusive of an estimated $10 million in lost sales related to Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. The increase in net sales was primarily a result of a 1.0% increase in comparable store sales, and sales from the operation of 16 new Michaels stores (net of closures) in fiscal 2017. The Company's reported numbers fell short of analysts' estimates of $1.27 billion.

During Q3 2017, Michaels Cos.' gross profit increased 3.8% to $484.1 million from $466.6 million in Q3 2016. As a percentage of net sales, gross profit increased 100 basis points to 39.0% compared to 38.0% in the year-ago same period, driven by higher merchandise margin resulting from the Company's ongoing sourcing initiatives, the timing of distribution-related costs and the comparison against $0.7 million of net non-recurring, inventory-related purchase accounting adjustments recorded in Q3 2016 related to the acquisition of Lamrite West.

For Q3 2017, Michaels Cos.' selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expense, including store pre-opening costs, increased 3.1% to $330.3 million, or 26.6% of sales, from $320.3 million, or 26.1% of sales, in Q3 2016. The increase in SG&A was primarily due to an increase in incentive-based compensation, marketing expenses and healthcare expenses. The Company's operating income increased 5.1% to $153.9 million, or 12.4% of sales, compared to $146.3 million, or 11.9% of sales, in the year-earlier same quarter.

Michaels Cos.' net income increased 4.3% to $79.8 million in Q3 2017 compared to $76.5 million in Q3 2016. The Company's diluted earnings per share increased 18.9% to $0.44 in the reported quarter from $0.37 in the year-ago same period. The Company's earnings topped Wall Street's estimates of $0.43 per share.

Store Update

During Q3 2017, the Company opened 8 new Michaels stores and 1 new Pat Catan's store. The Company also closed 1 Michaels store and 3 Aaron Brothers stores during the reported quarter. In Q3 2016, the Company opened 14 new Michaels stores and closed 2 Michaels stores. At the end of Q3 2017, the Company operated 1,237 Michaels stores, 98 Aaron Brothers stores, and 36 Pat Catan's stores.

Cash Matters

Michaels Cos. ended Q3 2017 with $176.8 million in cash, $2.9 billion in total debt, and $675.7 million in availability under its asset-based revolving credit facility.

The Company's total merchandise inventory at the end of the reported quarter was $1.40 billion compared to $1.39 billion in Q3 2016. Average Michaels Cos.' inventory on a per store basis, inclusive of distribution centers, in transit and inventory for the Company's ecommerce site, decreased 1.2% to $1,028,000 compared to $1,040,000 at the end of Q3 2016.

During Q3 2017, Michaels Cos. purchased 2.4 million shares, or $48.6 million, under its share repurchase authorization. The total remaining authorization for future repurchases was approximately $350.0 million.

Outlook

For fiscal 2017, Michaels Cos. is forecasting total net sales growth of 2.9% to 3.2% and comparable store sales to increase 0.6% to 0.9%. The Company is estimating to open 18 new stores, including 17 new Michaels stores and one new Pat Catan's store; relocate 12 Michaels stores; and close 17 stores, including 15 Aaron Brothers stores and 2 Michaels stores.

For FY17, Michaels Cos. is forecasting operating income to be in the range of $735 million to $745 million and diluted earnings per common share to be between $2.13 and $2.16, and capital expenditures to be approximately $120 million.

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017, Michaels Cos. is projecting comparable store sales to increase 1.5% to 2.5%, to open one new Michaels store and close four Aaron Brothers stores. Michaels Cos. is estimating operating income to be in the band of $354 million and $364 million, and diluted earnings per common share to be between $1.15 and $1.18.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 29, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Michaels Cos.' stock advanced 1.81%, ending the trading session at $24.19.

Volume traded for the day: 1.72 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 25.01%; previous three-month period - up 12.67%; past twelve-month period - up 18.58%; and year-to-date - up 18.29%

After last Friday's close, Michaels Cos.' market cap was at $4.31 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 12.26.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Specialty Retail, Other industry.

