Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: The Kroger's Revenues Grew 4.49%; EPS Advanced 7.32%

Stock Monitor: Casey's General Stores Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

In Q3 FY17, Kroger posted revenues of $27.75 billion compared to $26.56 billion in Q3 FY16, reflecting a growth of 4.49% on a y-o-y basis. The Company's revenue numbers beat analysts' estimates of $27.46 billion in Q3 FY17.

Kroger's gross margin was 22.40% of sales in the reported quarter, due to a lower cost of goods and sales mix. The Company had an operating income of $740.00 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $713.00 million in Q3 FY16, reflecting a growth of 3.79% on a y-o-y basis. It also recorded a LIFO charge of $3.00 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $8.00 million of LIFO credit in Q3 FY16, declining steeply by 62.50%. In Q3 FY17, Kroger's net total debt to adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) ratio increased to 2.57, due to the funding of various pension obligations. The return of investment on a rolling four quarters basis was 12.31% for Q3 FY17.

Kroger's net income was $397.00 million in the reported quarter compared to $391.00 million in Q3 FY16, advancing 1.53% on a y-o-y basis. The Company had diluted earnings of $0.44 per share in Q3 FY17 compared to $0.41 per share in Q3 FY16, reflecting a growth of 7.32% on a y-o-y basis, and beating analysts' estimates of $0.40 per share.

Segment Details

Kroger's Identical Supermarket segment's sales, including fuel centers, were $24.61 billion in Q3 FY17 compared to $24.03 billion in Q3 FY16, increasing 2.41% on a y-o-y basis. The segment's sales, excluding fuel centers, were $21.63 billion in the reported quarter compared to $21.40 billion in Q3 FY16, reflecting a growth of 1.08% on a y-o-y basis.

Cash Matters

Kroger had cash and cash equivalents of $352.00 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $374.00 million in Q3 FY16. The Company's cash inflow from operating activities was $3.05 billion in the reported quarter compared to $3.46 billion in Q3 FY16.

On September 14, 2017, the Company declared quarterly dividends of $0.125 per share, to be paid in December 2017 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 15, 2017. At the end of Q3 FY17, the Company had a current share authorization remaining of approximately $590.00 million.

Outlook

Kroger anticipates Identical Supermarket sales growth, excluding fuel centers, to exceed 1.10% for Q4 FY17. It expects net earnings in the range of $1.74 - $1.79 per diluted share, and adjusted net earnings in the band of $2.00 - $2.05 per diluted share for the fiscal year 2017. The Company's LIFO expectations are in the range of $60.00 million - $80.00 million for FY17. The Company expects capital investments, excluding mergers and acquisitions and purchases of leased facilities, to be approximately $3.00 billion for the fiscal year 2017. Kroger has also announced a $500.00 million incremental investment in associates over the next three years.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 29, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, The Kroger's stock marginally declined 0.72%, ending the trading session at $27.45.

Volume traded for the day: 5.02 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 12.59%; previous three-month period - up 36.84%; and past six-month period - up 17.71%

After last Friday's close, The Kroger's market cap was at $24.37 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 16.32.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.82%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Grocery Stores industry.

