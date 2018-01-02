Unattended Ground Sensors Market by Sensor Type, Deployment, End-User and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

DUBLIN, Jan 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Unattended Ground Sensors (UGS) Market by Sensor Type (Seismic, Acoustic, Magnetic, and Infrared), Deployment (Hand-Emplaced, and Air-Delivered), End-User (Security, and Critical Infrastructure), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The unattended ground sensors market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.71% from 2017 to 2022, to reach a market size of USD 457.9 Million by 2022 from USD 363.8 Million in 2017. This growth can be attributed to the changing nature of warfare and rise in the terrorism, geopolitical issues, and insurgencies across countries in the world.

Based on sensor type, the unattended ground sensors market is segmented into seismic, acoustic, magnetic, and infrared. Seismic sensors is expected to be the largest segment of the unattended ground sensors market. These sensors provide direction of intruder's movement, foot-borne, and vehicles based on seismic signature they produce. Also, recent technological advancements in the seismic sensor made it more efficient and less prone to false alarms.

Security is the largest segment of the unattended ground sensors market, by end-user. Unattended ground sensors systems enable the military and public security forces to deter intruders from entering or crossing borders. Thus, the increasing applicability of UGS in the military and public security sectors is projected to drive the growth of the unattended ground sensors market.

In this report, the unattended ground sensors market has been analyzed with respect to regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America is expected to lead the global unattended ground sensors market during the forecast period, owing to the increasing use of UGS in overseas combat operations carried out by the US Army in countries, such as Afghanistan and Iraq.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for unattended ground sensors from 2017 to 2022. The increasing demand for network-centric warfare systems from military forces of various countries in the Asia Pacific region is projected to drive the growth of the unattended ground sensors market in this region. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for unattended ground sensors in this region. China is the largest market in Asia Pacific. The People's Liberation Army (PLA) in China has undertaken various reforms to elevate Integrated Network Electronic Warfare (INEW) to a strategic level of combat. In India, the development of tactical command, communication, and intelligence systems by the Indian Army is a major step towards enhancing UGS capabilities, which is fueling the demand for advanced unattended ground sensors in the country.

Unattended ground sensors are primarily used in the military sector; these sensors also monitor critical infrastructures, such as utilities and commercial & industrial facilities. The changing nature of warfare is one of the most significant factors projected to drive the growth of the unattended ground sensors market. The increase in transnational conflicts has led to a rise in the defense expenditure of various emerging countries worldwide. Territorial disputes and terror attacks in Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa have led to increased investments by the government of countries in these regions to develop advanced electronic systems, such as UGS. However, the operational issues associated with UGS is restraining the market growth, and susceptibility of sensor networks to cyber attacks pose a challenge in the use of unattended ground sensors. But, growing need for enhanced situational awareness will positively impact the market growth.

Leading players in the unattended ground sensors market include Northrop Grumman (US), Textron (US), Elbit Systems (Israel), L3 Communications (US), DTC (US), and others. Contracts & agreements was the strategy most commonly adopted by the top players, constituting more than one-third of the total developments from 2012 to 2017.

The research report categorizes the unattended ground sensors market on the basis of sensor type (Seismic, Acoustic, Magnetic, and Infrared), deployment (hand-emplaced and air-delivered), and end-user (security and critical infrastructure). The security segmented is further classified into military & public security. The critical infrastructure segment is further segmented into utilities and industrial & commercial facilities. These segments and subsegments were mapped across major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.



From an insight perspective, this research report has focused on various levels of analysis, such as, industry analysis (industry trends), market ranking of top players, and company profiles, which together comprises and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the unattended ground sensors market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.



Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on products and integrated solutions and services offered by top players in the global unattended ground sensors market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the unattended ground sensors market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets- the report analyzes the markets for unattended ground sensors across regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped regions, recent developments, and investments in the global unattended ground sensors market

Competitive Assessment: In depth analysis of all the key players, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the global unattended ground sensors market

Market Sizing: Market size for the financial year 2015-2016 and projection of the market size from 2017 to 2022

