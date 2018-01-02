Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Aegon Divests Chunk of Life Reinsurance Business to France's SCOR; Dissolves Related Captive Insurance Company

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 02, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on AEGON N.V. (NYSE: AEG). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=AEG as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On December 28, 2017, the Company disclosed that it has signed an agreement to sell off a chunk of its life reinsurance business to SCOR SE, a France based global reinsurance Company. The current transaction is in-line with the Company's strategy of focusing on core business and the reduction of capital allocation to non-core businesses. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Details of the Divestiture

As per the current agreement, Aegon's Transamerica life subsidiaries will reinsure approximately $750 million of liabilities to SCOR. This transaction represents 50% of Transamerica's life reinsurance business that it had held back after divesting a major part of the said business to SCOR in 2011. Aegon had sold a major part its Transamerica Reinsurance business to SCOR in April 2011 in a post-tax deal valued $1.4 billion. The deal is expected to result in a one-time benefit of approximately $75 million to Transamerica's capital position and have a marginally positive impact on the recurring capital generation.

This transaction will not affect the future underlying earnings of the company as the earnings from the currently divested business are part of its run-off businesses and have not been included in underlying earnings before tax. The Company expects that this transaction will result in a pre-tax IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) loss of €105 million (approximately $125 million). The Company plans to include this transaction and its impact in its Q4 2017 results and the loss will be reflected under the heading of Other charges.

Additionally, the Company has also announced that it is dissolving the related captive insurance Company that was used to finance redundant reserves, also known as XXX term life insurance reserves. The dissolution of this Company will result in the redemption of approximately $475 million, which was used as operational leverage for the said life insurance reserves.

About Transamerica

Transamerica, through its subsidiaries, is in the business of life insurance, financial services, and real estate services. Transamerica was acquired by Aegon in July 1999.

Transamerica Reinsurance provides reinsurance products and services to life insurance companies and annuity companies in the US, Asia, Latin America, and Europe. After Aegon's divestment of a major chunk of Transamerica Reinsurance's business in 2011, it became a part of SCOR Global Life Americas Reinsurance Company.

About AEGON N.V

The Hague, Netherlands-based Aegon is one of the world's leading financial services organizations and one of the top-10 largest insurance Companies in the world. The Company provides life insurance, pensions, and asset management services and solutions. It has a rich history of over 170 years going back to 1844. In America Aegon's operations are under the Transamerica brand. The Company has a global presence with operations spread across 20 countries in Europe, Asia, and the Americas and is supported by a team of 29,000 employees. The Company has over 26 million customers and as of September 2017, manages over €816 billion of the Company's plus customers' investments.

About SCOR SE

Paris, France-based SCOR is a global reinsurance Company and the 4th largest reinsurer in the world. It provides a comprehensive range of solutions and services to insurance Companies to control and manage risk. SCOR provides cutting-edge financial solutions, analytics tools and services in all areas related to risk - in Life & Health insurance (longevity, mortality, LTC, etc.) as well as in P&C insurance (natural catastrophes, agriculture, industry, transport, engineering, etc.). The Company has operations in over 160 countries and has offices in over 38 major locations across the globe. For FY16, the Company's gross written premiums were €13.8 billion, and its net income was €603 million.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 29, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, AEGON's stock ended the trading session flat at $6.30.

Volume traded for the day: 690.03 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 1.12%; previous three-month period - up 8.81%; past twelve-month period - up 15.17%; and year-to-date - up 13.92%

After last Friday's close, AEGON's market cap was at $13.31 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 6.33.

The stock has a dividend yield of 4.92%.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the Life Insurance industry.

