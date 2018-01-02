Active-Investors: Ex-Dividend Alert: ABM Industries Raised its Dividend by 3.0%; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on January 03, 2018

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 02, 2018 / Active-Investors has a free review on ABM Industries Inc. (NYSE: ABM) following the Company's announcement that it will begin trading ex-dividend on January 03, 2018. To capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date that is by latest at the end of the trading session on January 02, 2018. Active-Investors has initiated due-diligence on this dividend stock. Register with us for more free research including the one on ABM:

Dividend Declared

On December 13, 2017, ABM Industries announced that the Board of Directors approved a 3.0% increase for the quarterly cash dividend to $0.175 per common share, payable on February 05, 2018, to stockholders of record on January 04, 2018. This marked the Company's 207th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

ABM Industries' indicated dividend represents a yield of 1.83% compared to the average dividend yield of 1.86% for the Services sector. The Company has raised dividend for forty-nine consecutive years.

Dividend Insights

ABM Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 39.5%, which denotes that the Company spends approximately $0.40 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, ABM Industries is forecasted to report earnings of $2.16 per share for the next year, which is more than three times the Company's annualized dividend of $0.70 per share.

As of October 31, 2017, ABM Industries' cash and cash equivalents totaled $62.8 million compared to $53.5 million as on December 31, 2016. For three months ended October 31, 2017, the Company's net cash used in operating activities totaled $19.8 million compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $8.4 million in the year-ago period. For the twelve months ended October 31, 2017, ABM Industries' net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations was $101.7 million versus $110.5 million for the year-ago same period. The Company's strong financial position indicates its ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain the dividend distribution for a long period.

About ABM Industries Inc.

ABM Industries is a leading provider of facility solutions with revenues of approximately $5.1 billion and over 130,000 employees in 350+ offices throughout the United States and various international locations. ABM Industries' comprehensive capabilities include janitorial, electrical & lighting, energy solutions, facilities engineering, HVAC & mechanical, landscape & turf, mission critical solutions and parking, provided through stand-alone or integrated solutions. The Company provides custom facility solutions in urban, suburban, and rural areas to properties of all sizes.

ABM Industries, which operates through its subsidiaries, was founded in 1909.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 29, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, ABM Industries' stock marginally declined 0.42%, ending the trading session at $37.72.

Volume traded for the day: 488.32 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 383.00 thousand shares.

After last Friday's close, ABM Industries' market cap was at $2.48 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 27.14.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.80%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Business Services industry.

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

