

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM), has kicked off 2018 by announcing 50 percent off online pizza purchases. The company has announced 50 percent off all menu-priced pizza orders placed online or through the Pizza Hut mobile app through January 8.



The offer will be available for all menu-priced pizza orders placed through either of Pizza Hut's online ordering systems for carryout or delivery. The discount does not apply to other non-pizza menu items, tax, delivery charge, donations, gift cards or driver tip. Delivery charge is not a driver's tip.



'The holidays are over, but entertaining season is in full swing. And we're kicking off 2018 with a deal that helps slow the spending, but not the fun,' said Zipporah Allen, Vice President of Marketing, Pizza Hut.



Pizza Hut noted that all 50 percent off online pizza purchases will count towards Hut Rewards points.



To enjoy Pizza Hut's 50 percent online offer, customers can visit PizzaHut.com or download the Pizza Hut Mobile App for iPhone and Android, and click the 50 percent off deal tile.



Over the last year, Pizza Hut has rolled out several digital enhancements, including a Delivery Tracker that allows users to track their pizza from order to delivery.



Customers can also take advantage of Pizza Hut's Facebook and Twitter chatbot menu, one-button reorder functionality, visible promise time, and the pizzas button, among others.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX