Global Construction Machinery Manufacturing Markets 2016-2020 - Labor Shortage is Supporting the Need for Technology

The "Construction Machinery Manufacturing: Global Markets to 2020" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Construction Equipment Manufacturing Market Should Reach $230.9 Billion by 2020 from $181.6 Billion in 2016 at a CAGR of 6.2%, from 2016 to 2020

This research report categorizes the construction equipment manufacturing market by type. Product type include earthmoving, material handling, and building & road construction equipment.

Report Includes:

An overview of the global market for construction machinery manufacturing.

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2020.

Analyses of the market by segment and by region.

Insight into the historic and forecast data of the market.

Description of market dynamics, including drivers and restraints.

Discussion of key mergers and acquisitions in the market.

Profiles of major companies in the industry.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Introduction



Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Related BCC Research Reports



Chapter 2: Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3: Construction Equipment Manufacturing Market Characteristics



Chapter 4: Construction Equipment Manufacturing Market Size and Growth



Historic Market Growth

Forecast Market Growth



Chapter 5: Construction Equipment Manufacturing Trends and Strategies



Use of IOT to Increase Productivity

Companies Investing in Training Technicians and Operators in Underdeveloped Countries

Dual Brand Strategy for Different Target Customers



Chapter 6: PESTLE Analysis



Chapter 7: Construction Equipment Manufacturing Market Segmentation



Global Construction Equipment Manufacturing Market, 2016, by Segment

Global Construction Equipment Manufacturing Market, 2012-2020, Historic and Forecast, by Segment

Earthmoving Machinery

Material Handling Machinery

Building and Road Construction Machinery



Chapter 8: Construction Equipment Manufacturing Market Regional And Country Analysis



Global Construction Equipment Manufacturing Market, 2016, by Region

Global Construction Equipment Manufacturing Market, 2012-2020, Historic and Forecast, by Region

Global Construction Equipment Manufacturing Market, 2016, by Country

Global Construction Equipment Manufacturing Market, 2012-2020, Historic and Forecast, by Country



Chapter 9: Global Construction Equipment Manufacturing Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors



Construction Equipment Manufacturing Market Size, Percentage of GDP, Global

Construction Equipment Manufacturing Market Size, Percentage of GDP, by Country

Per Capita Average Construction Equipment Manufacturing Expenditure, Global

Per Capita Average Construction Equipment Manufacturing Expenditure, by Country



Chapter 10: Asia-Pacific Construction Equipment Manufacturing Market



Asia-Pacific Construction Equipment Manufacturing Market Overview

Asia-Pacific Construction Equipment Manufacturing Historic Market, 2012-2016

Asia-Pacific Construction Equipment Manufacturing Forecast Market, 2016-2020

Asia-Pacific Construction Equipment Manufacturing Market, 2016, by Segment

Asia-Pacific Construction Equipment Manufacturing Market, 2012-2020, Historic and Forecast, by Segment



Chapter 11: China Construction Equipment Manufacturing Market



China Construction Equipment Manufacturing Market Overview

China Construction Equipment Manufacturing Market, 2012-2020, Historic and Forecast, by Segment

India Construction Equipment Manufacturing Market

Japan Construction Equipment Manufacturing Market

Australia Construction Equipment Manufacturing Market



Chapter 12: Western Europe Construction Equipment Manufacturing Market



Western Europe Construction Equipment Manufacturing Market Overview

Western Europe Construction Equipment Manufacturing Historic Market, 2012-2016

Western Europe Construction Equipment Manufacturing Forecast Market, 2016-2020

Western Europe Market Size, by Segment

Western Europe Construction Equipment Manufacturing Market, 2012-2020, Historic and Forecast, by Segment



Chapter 13: Western Europe Construction Equipment Manufacturing Market: Country Analysis



UK Construction Equipment Manufacturing Market

Germany Construction Equipment Manufacturing Market

France Construction Equipment Manufacturing Market

Italy Construction Equipment Manufacturing Market

Spain Construction Equipment Manufacturing Market



Chapter 14: Eastern Europe Construction Equipment Manufacturing Market



Eastern Europe Construction Equipment Manufacturing Market Overview

Eastern Europe Construction Equipment Manufacturing Historic Market, 2012-2016

Eastern Europe Construction Equipment Manufacturing Forecast Market, 2016-2020

Eastern Europe Market Size, by Segment

Eastern Europe Construction Equipment Manufacturing Market, 2012-2020, Historic and Forecast, by Segment



Chapter 15: Eastern Europe Construction Equipment Manufacturing Market: Country Analysis



Russia Construction Equipment Manufacturing Market



Chapter 16: North America Construction Equipment Manufacturing Market



North America Construction Equipment Manufacturing Market Overview

North America Construction Equipment Manufacturing Historic Market, 2012-2016

North America Construction Equipment Manufacturing Forecast Market, 2016-2020

North America Market Size, by Segment

North America Construction Equipment Manufacturing Market, 2012-2020, Historic and Forecast, by Segment



Chapter 17: North America Construction Equipment Manufacturing Market: Country Analysis



USA Construction Equipment Manufacturing Market



Chapter 18: South America Construction Equipment Manufacturing Market



South America Construction Equipment Manufacturing Market Overview

South America Construction Equipment Manufacturing Historic Market, 2012-2016

South America Construction Equipment Manufacturing Forecast Market, 2016-2020

South America Market Size, by Segment

South America Construction Equipment Manufacturing Market, 2012-2020, Historic and Forecast, by Segment



Chapter 19: South America Construction Equipment Manufacturing Market: Country Analysis



Brazil Construction Equipment Manufacturing Market



Chapter 20: Middle East Construction Equipment Manufacturing Market



Middle East Construction Equipment Manufacturing Market Overview

Middle East Construction Equipment Manufacturing Historic Market, 2012-2016

Middle East Construction Equipment Manufacturing Forecast Market, 2016-2020

Middle East Market Size, by Segment

Middle East Construction Equipment Manufacturing Market, 2012-2020, Historic and Forecast, by Segment



Chapter 21: Africa Construction Equipment Manufacturing Market



Africa Construction Equipment Manufacturing Market Overview

Africa Construction Equipment Manufacturing Historic Market, 2012-2016

Africa Construction Equipment Manufacturing Forecast Market, 2016-2020

Africa Market Size, by Segment

Africa Construction Equipment Manufacturing Market, 2012-2020, Historic and Forecast, by Segment



Chapter 22: Construction Equipment Manufacturing Market Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles



Chapter 23: Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Construction Equipment Manufacturing Market



Deere & Company Acquired Wirtgen Group

Komatsu Limited Acquired Joy Global Inc.

Yanmar Co., Ltd. Acquired Terex's Compact Construction Equipment Business

Kobelco Construction Machinery Merged with Kobelco Cranes North America

Polyhose Group Acquired Ashok Leyland-John Deere JV Facility

Kato Works Co. Limited Acquired IHI Construction Machinery Limited



Chapter 24: The Construction Equipment Manufacturing Market Customer Information



Rise in Construction Activity Leading to Product Innovation and Development

Growing Environmental Regulations

Investments in Technology

Technology in the Construction Industry

Growing Competition from Smaller Companies

Outsourced Consultation

Companies Addressing Skill Gap

Labor Shortage is Supporting the Need for Technology



Chapter 25: Appendix



Companies Featured



Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

Altiux Innovations Pvt Ltd.

Amano Corp.

Amco SA

Cisco Systems Inc.

Continental AG

Cubic Corp.

Delphi Automotive PLC

Deteq Solutions

Inrix

Kapsch Trafficcom AG

Libelium

Mindteck

Nedap Identification Systems

Parkhelp

Robert Bosch Gmbh

Siemens AG

Skidata Group

Smart Parking Ltd.

Swarco AG

Tkh Group NV

Urbiotica

Valeo SA

Worldsensing

Xerox Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/p62cq3/global?w=5





