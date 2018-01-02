On December 31, 2017, net asset value was SEK 221 per share.



The closing price on December 29, 2017, was SEK 211.60 for the Class A shares and SEK 202.50 for the Class C shares.





Stockholm, January 2, 2018



AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)





Sverker Sivall, Head of Corporate Communication and Sustainability,



tel. +46-8-666 64 00



Martin Hamner, CFO,



tel. +46-8-666 64 00



