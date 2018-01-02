On December 31, 2017, net asset value was SEK 221 per share.
The closing price on December 29, 2017, was SEK 211.60 for the Class A shares and SEK 202.50 for the Class C shares.
Stockholm, January 2, 2018
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)
For further information, please contact:
Sverker Sivall, Head of Corporate Communication and Sustainability,
tel. +46-8-666 64 00
Martin Hamner, CFO,
tel. +46-8-666 64 00
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=658835
