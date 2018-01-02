LAVAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 01/02/18 -- Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST)(TSX VENTURE: ACST), a biopharmaceutical innovator focused on the research, development and commercialization of its prescription drug candidate CaPre® (omega-3 phospholipid) for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia, today announced that Jan D'Alvise, the company's president and chief executive officer will present at Biotech Showcase Conference on Wednesday, January 10 at 11:00 a.m. PT in Yosemite - A of the Ballroom Level. The conference will take place at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square.
A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available under the "News & Investors" section of Acasti's website at www.acastipharma.com. A replay of the presentation will be available for 60 days following the event.
About Acasti Pharma
Acasti Pharma is a biopharmaceutical innovator advancing a potentially best-in-class cardiovascular drug, CaPre® (omega-3 phospholipid), for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia, a chronic condition affecting an estimated one third of the U.S. population. The company's strategy is to initially develop and commercialize CaPre for the 3 to 4 million patients in the U.S. with severe hypertriglyceridemia. Since its founding in 2008, Acasti Pharma has focused on addressing a critical market need for an effective, safe and well-absorbing omega-3 therapeutic that can make a positive impact on the major blood lipids associated with cardiovascular disease risk. For more information, visit www.acastipharma.com.
