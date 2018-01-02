

OCTOPUS AIM VCT 2 PLC (the 'Company')



2 January 2018



TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL



In conformity with the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company notifies the market of the following:



The capital of the Company consists of 99,708,955 Ordinary shares with a nominal value of 0.01p each, with voting rights as at 31 December 2017.



The company does not hold any shares in Treasury.



Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 99,708,955 (the 'Figure').



The Figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.



For further information please contact:



Nicola Board Company Secretary 020 7776 8663



