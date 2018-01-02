DUBLIN, Jan. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Gas Meter Market By Type (Basic and Smart), By Application (Residential, Commercial and Industrial) and By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2012-2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

According to the "Global Gas Meter Market By Type, By Application and By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2012-2022" report, the global gas meter market is forecast to exhibit a CAGR of over 8% during 2017-2022, on account of increasing investments in oil & gas downstream projects, growing demand for natural gas, rising environmental concerns and favorable government regulations to restrict oil & gas theft and leakage incidents. Moreover, expanding city gas distribution network and repairing of ageing pipelines, especially in North America and Europe, are further expected to propel the global gas meter market through 2022. A few of the leading players in Global gas meter market include Elster, Itron Inc., Dandong Dongfa Group Co., Ltd., Chongqing Shancheng Gas Equipment Co., Ltd, DIEHL Metering, Qianwei Krommschroder, Emerson Process Management., General Electric Company, Siemens Limited, Badger Meter, etc.



"Global Gas Meter Market By Type, By Application and By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2012-2022" discusses the following aspects of gas meter market globally:

Gas Meter Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Type (Basic Gas Meter and Smart Gas Meter), By Application (Residential, Commercial and Industrial), By Region

Pricing & Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Report Methodology



The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interaction with gas meter manufacturers, distributors and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Global gas meter market Outlook

5. Europe Gas Meters Market Outlook

6. North America Gas Meters Market Outlook

7. Asia-Pacific Gas Meters Market Outlook

8. Middle East & Africa Gas Meters Market Outlook

9. South America Gas Meters Market Outlook

10. Market Dynamics

11. Market Trends & Developments

12. Competitive Landscape

13. Strategic Recommendations



Companies Mentioned



ABB Ltd.

APATOR Group

Aclara Technologies LLC

Badger Meter

Chongqing Shancheng Gas Equipment Co., Ltd

DIEHL Metering

Dandong Dongfa Group Co., Ltd.

Elster

Emerson Process Management

Flonidan

General Electric Company

Itron Inc.

Krohne

Landis+Gyr

Qianwei Krommschroder

Schneider Electric

Sensus

Siemens Limited

Wasion

Zenner

