Aufgrund von technischen Bereinigungen werden bestimmte Aktien, die am 29. Dezember 2017 einen Closing Preis bis 25 Euro hatten, innerhalb der naechsten Stunde fuer kurze Zeit in die Phase Halt geschaltet. Die Phasenschaltung erfolgt rollierend fuer die betroffenen Aktien und wird pro Aktie ca. 1 Minute dauern. Anschliessend wird der Handel mit der Phase Pre-Call wieder fortgesetzt.



Due to technical corrections, certain equities which had a closing price of up to EUR 25 on 29 December 2017, will be switched to the phase Halt in the next hour. The switch of the trading phases will be performed in a rolling schedule for the affected equities and will last approx. 1 minute per equity. Afterwards, trading will continue again with the phase Pre-Call.



