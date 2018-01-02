Â
Sollten Sie Rueckfragen haben, wenden Sie sich bitte an das Market Supervision Helpdesk unter der Telefonnummer +49-69-211-15530
Â
Â
Due to technical corrections, certain equitiesÂ which had a closing price of up to EUR 25 on 29 December 2017, Â will be switched to the phase Halt in the next hour. The switch of the trading phases will be performed in a rolling schedule for the affected equities and will last approx. 1 minute per equity. Afterwards, trading will continue again with the phase Pre-Call.
Â
If you have any questions or require further information, please do not hesitate to contact the Market Supervision Helpdesk at tel. +49-69-211-15530.
Â
Â
Â
