Due to technical issues, the Exchange has decided to halt the trading in following products issued by Riksgäldskontoret on STO Lottery Bonds.



Trading code ISIN -------------------------- 131_10 QV0005133239 -------------------------- 132_10 QV0005424216 -------------------------- 141_10 QV0005794402 -------------------------- 142_10 QV0006422193 -------------------------- 161_10 QV0008129077 --------------------------



Please note that the order books will be flushed.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elin Nygren or Emelie Thordewall, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.