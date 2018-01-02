DUBLIN, Jan. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "APAC OTR Tire Market By Vehicle Type (Mining, Construction & Industrial Equipment; Agriculture Vehicles; and Others), By Demand Category (OEM Vs. Replacement), By Country, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
According to "APAC OTR Tire Market By Vehicle Type, By Demand Category, By Country, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2022", the Asia-Pacific OTR tire market is projected to reach $ 15.72 billion by 2022, on the back of increasing usage in agriculture and industrial sectors. Based on vehicle type, the APAC OTR tire market has been majorly segmented into three categories, namely, mining, construction & industrial equipment; agriculture vehicles; and others. Some of the major players operating in Asia-Pacific OTR tire market are Bridgestone Corporation, The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd, Balkrishna Industries Limited, Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd, Toyo Tire & Rubber Company, Apollo Tyres Ltd., Hangzhou Zhongce Rubber Co. Ltd., Triangle Tyre Co. Ltd, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd, MRF Limited, CEAT Limited, etc.
The "APAC OTR Tire Market By Vehicle Type, By Demand Category, By Country, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2022" discusses the following aspects of OTR tire market in APAC region:
- OTR Tire Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Vehicle Type (Agriculture Equipment, Industrial Equipment, ATVs and Others), By Demand Category (OEM and Replacement), By Country
- Pricing & Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
Report Methodology
The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interaction with OTR tire manufacturers, distributors and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. APAC OTR Tire Production Overview
5. Global OTR Tire Market Outlook
6. Asia-Pacific OTR Tire Market Outlook
7. Market Dynamics
8. Market Trends & Developments
9. Competitive Landscape
10. Annexure: List of OTR Tire Dealers/Distributors
