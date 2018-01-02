GAIL, which is a state-owned provider of gas, commissioned a 5.76 MW rooftop PV array at its Pata petrochemicals plant in Uttar Pradesh at the end of 2017.

The second-largest rooftop solar PV installation in India was commissioned last week by GAIL, the country's biggest gas utility.

The 5.76 MW solar array is located in the state of Uttar Pradesh and sits atop GAIL's Pata petrochemicals plant. The largest rooftop PV installation in the country remains a 12 MW installation in Amritsar, built by Tata Power.

