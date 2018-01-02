CenturyLink announces two additional leadership appointments

MONROE, La., Jan. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) today announced the appointment of two additional executives reporting to Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey.

Executive Vice President - Marketing

Gaurav Chand has been named executive vice president - marketing, effective today. Previously, Chand served as the global senior vice president, marketing - infrastructure solutions group for Dell EMC. He has worked for Dell since 2000, serving in a variety of managerial and executive capacities focused primarily on enterprise marketing, including brand and digital transformation.

Chand will be responsible for CenturyLink's marketing strategy, marketing communications, brand and customer experience. He also will be responsible for the development of the company's digital transformation strategy, driving the company's digital interaction with customers, including buying services, obtaining support and using automated services for provisioning.

He earned his bachelor of science degree in computer science from Fergusson College in Pune, India and a master of business administration degree from Southern Methodist University in Dallas.

Executive Vice President - Product Management

Shaun Andrews is CenturyLink's executive vice president, product management.Andrews was previously the senior vice president, IP and real-time communications for Level 3, and has nearly 25 years of experience in the telecommunications industry. Prior to Level 3, Andrews held a number of senior-level roles in product development, product management, sales and business development at IntelePeer, WilTel and SBC Communications.

Andrews focuses on the company's go-to market strategy, pricing, product management and product marketing.

He holds a bachelor's degree in business from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio and a master of business administration from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois.

"Both of these executives bring a tremendous amount of experience to their roles and they will be instrumental in developing the strategy for and marketing of the right products and services to meet the needs of our customers in the fast-evolving communications marketplace," Storey said. "We are the perfect partner to assist our customers with their own digital transformation efforts, given our unparalleled network, our extensive product and service offerings and our tremendous employee expertise."

About CenturyLink

CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) is the second largest U.S. communications provider to global enterprise customers. With customers in more than 60 countries and an intense focus on the customer experience, CenturyLink strives to be the world's best networking company by solving customers' increased demand for reliable and secure connections. The company also serves as its customers' trusted partner, helping them manage increased network and IT complexity and providing managed network and cyber security solutions that help protect their business.

