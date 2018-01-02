

2 January 2018 AIM: AAU



TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS



Ariana Resources plc ('the Company'), the gold exploration and development company focused on Turkey, announces, for the purposes of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority, the following:



As at the date of this announcement, the Company's issued share capital consists of 1,059,677,937 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 0.1p each, with voting rights ('Ordinary Shares'). The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury. Therefore the total number of Ordinary Shares in the Company with voting rights is 1,059,677,937.



The above figure of 1,059,677,937 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.



Contacts:



Ariana Resources plc Tel: +44 (0) 20 7407 3616



Michael de Villiers, Chairman



Kerim Sener, Managing Director



Beaumont Cornish Limited, Nomad Tel: +44 (0) 20 7628 3396



Roland Cornish / Felicity Geidt www.beaumontcornish.com



Beaufort Securities Limited, Joint Broker Tel: +44 (0) 20 7382 8300



Jon Belliss



Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited, Joint Broker Tel: +44 (0) 20 7886 2500



Adam James / Tom Salvesen



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Ariana Resources plc via GlobeNewswire



B085SD5R45



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX