2 January 2018 AIM: AAU
TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS
Ariana Resources plc ('the Company'), the gold exploration and development company focused on Turkey, announces, for the purposes of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority, the following:
As at the date of this announcement, the Company's issued share capital consists of 1,059,677,937 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 0.1p each, with voting rights ('Ordinary Shares'). The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury. Therefore the total number of Ordinary Shares in the Company with voting rights is 1,059,677,937.
The above figure of 1,059,677,937 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
