

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PharmaMar announced a commercialization and distribution license agreement with Megapharm Ltd. for the marine-derived anticancer drug Aplidin (plitidepsin) in Israel and the territory known as the Palestinian Authority.



According to the agreement Megapharm will register Aplidin on behalf of PharmaMar and distribute the compound in both regions. PharmaMar will retain exclusive production rights and will supply the finished product for clinical and commercial use.



Aplidin is PharmaMar's second most advanced anticancer drug which is currently under development for the treatment of multiple myeloma and angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma. The Company announced in March 2016 that plitidepsin has shown positive results in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial (ADMYRE) for multiple myeloma.



