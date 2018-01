OMAM will announce its results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 1, 2018, and hold a conference call to discuss them at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day.

OM Asset Management plc (NYSE: OMAM) will announce its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2017, on Thursday, February 1, 2018. The Company will announce its results through a press release and related slide presentation at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, and will hold a conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss the results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To listen to the call or view the webcast, participants should:

Dial-in Toll Free Dial-in Number: (844) 579-6824 International Dial-in Number: (763) 488-9145 Conference ID: 9999507

Visit ir.omam.com for the webcast link (register ahead of time or join immediately prior to the call).

A replay of the call will be available beginning approximately one hour after its conclusion either on OMAM's website, at http://ir.omam.com or by:

Dial-in Replay Toll Free Dial-in Number: (855) 859-2056 International Dial-in Number: (404) 537-3406 Conference ID: 9999507

About OMAM

OMAM is a global, multi-boutique asset management company with approximately $235.9 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2017.1 Its diverse Affiliates offer leading, alpha generating investment products to investors around the world. OMAM's partnership approach, which includes equity ownership at the Affiliate level and a profit sharing relationship between OMAM and its Affiliates, aligns the interests of the Company and its Affiliates to work collaboratively in accelerating their growth. OMAM's business model combines the investment talent, entrepreneurialism, focus and creativity of leading asset management boutiques with the resources and capabilities of a larger firm. For more information about OMAM, please visit the Company's website at www.omam.com.

1OMAM has executed a non-binding term sheet to sell its stake in Heitman LLC to Heitman's management; therefore, AUM data removes Heitman beginning in the third quarter of 2017. Under U.S. GAAP and ENI, financial results will continue to include Heitman until the transaction closes in early 2018.

Contacts:

OMAM

Brett Perryman, 617-369-7300

ir@omam.com