Panostaja Oyj Stock Exchange Release 2.1.2018 16.00



Announcement Pursuant to the Securities Act, Chapter 9, Section 5



Panostaja Oyj has today received a notification, pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act, that Keskinäinen Eläkevakuutusyhtiö Ilmarinen's holding of the shares and votes in Panostaja has 1.1.2018 exceeded the threshold of five (5) percent.



Issuing company and its business ID: Panostaja Oyj, 0585148-8



Complete name and business ID of the shareholder: Keskinäinen Eläkevakuutusyhtiö Ilmarinen, 0107638-1



Basis of announcement: Merger of Keskinäinen Eläkevakuutusyhtiö Ilmarinen and Keskinäinen Eläkevakuutusyhtiö Etera 1.1.2018



Total position of Keskinäinen Eläkevakuutusyhtiö Ilmarinen subject to the notification:



% shares % shares and Total % Total number of and voting rights shares and shares and voting through other voting voting rights rights finance rights of issuer instruments Resulting situation on 8,11 % 0 8,11 % 52.533.110 the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached



Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed. Shares and voting rights:



Class / type of shares Number of shares and % of shares and voting rights ISIN-Code voting rights Direct (SMA Indirect (SMA 9:6 and Direct (SMA Indirect (SMA 9:5) 9:7) 9:5) 9:6 and 9:7) PNA1V, 4.259.000 0 8,11 % 0 FI0009800379 Total 4.259.000 8,11 %



Panostaja Oyj



Juha Sarsama



Managing Director



Further information: Juha Sarsama 040 774 2099