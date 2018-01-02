SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/02/18 -- Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (TSX: SEV) ("Spectra7" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for broadband connectivity markets, will be showcasing its active copper cable home theater, DreamWeVR™ and USB Type-C interconnect products at the Consumer Electronics Show ("CES") in Las Vegas, NV from January 8th through the 12th, 2018.

"We've seen a fantastic response for our active copper cable solutions, especially in the virtual, augmented, and mixed reality consumer product markets," said Spectra7's CEO Raouf Halim. "With consumer electronic data rates continuing to scale, we believe CES 2018 is the perfect venue to highlight our new technologies. We look forward to meeting both current and new customers to demonstrate how our semiconductors can accelerate their product development cycles as data rates increase."

Home theater products include those that support the latest HDMI data rates and standards. DreamWeVR™ products include a range of modules and solutions that support next generation AR/VR/MR head-mounted displays. Finally, new USB Type-C products and reference designs will also be introduced and demonstrated.

The Company will host one-on-one meetings during CES for customers interested in previewing these products and reference designs. To request a meeting, please email Annie Hoang at ahoang@spectra7.com.

ABOUT SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC.

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is a high performance analog semiconductor company delivering unprecedented bandwidth, speed and resolution to enable disruptive industrial design for leading electronics manufacturers in virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, data centers and other connectivity markets. Spectra7 is based in San Jose, California with design centers in Markham, Ontario, Cork, Ireland, and Little Rock, Arkansas. For more information, please visit www.spectra7.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTES

Contacts:

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc.

Sean Peasgood

Investor Relations

416-565-2805

ir@spectra7.com



Spectra7 Microsystems Inc.

Darren Ma

Chief Financial Officer

669-284-3170

pr@spectra7.com



