Arco Vara AS will release its consolidated financial reports for 2018 on the following dates:



Q1 unaudited interim report: 10.05.2018



Q2 unaudited interim report: 09.08.2018



Q3 unaudited interim report: 08.11.2018



Q4 unaudited interim report: 14.02.2019



2018 audited annual report: 04.04.2019.



Financial reports for 2017 will be released as communicated earlier:



Q4 unaudited interim report: 15.02.2018



2017 audited annual report: 05.04.2018.





Kristel Tumm CFO Arco Vara AS Tel: +372 614 4662 kristel.tumm@arcovara.ee www.arcorealestate.com