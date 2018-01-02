sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 02.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

14,485 Euro		-0,117
-0,80 %
WKN: 883870 ISIN: SE0000163594 Ticker-Symbol: S7MB 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SECURITAS AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SECURITAS AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,463
14,572
18:26
14,529
14,558
18:25
02.01.2018 | 15:19
(5 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Securitas Acquires Security Solutions Company in Germany

STOCKHOLM, Jan 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Securitas has acquired all shares in the security solutions company Süddeutsche Bewachung in Germany. Enterprise value is estimated to MSEK 80 (MEUR 8.2).

Süddeutsche Bewachung has annual sales of approximately MSEK 95 (MEUR 9.6) and 300 employees. The company offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding in the Rhein-Neckar area in the south-west of Germany, with headquarter located in Mannheim. The company has a very solid customer portfolio, comprising many customer segments. With this acquisition, Securitas strengthens its position in this area of Germany.

The acquisition is consolidated in Securitas as of January 2, 2018.

This press release is also available at: www.securitas.com

Information:

Micaela Sjökvist, Head of Investor Relations,Securitas AB,
mobile 076-116 7443 or email micaela.sjokvist@securitas.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/securitas/r/securitas-acquires-security-solutions-company-in-germany,c2424064

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/1062/2424064/773151.pdf

PDF


© 2018 PR Newswire