The Finnish FSA has granted a deferral for certain non-equity instruments which is a combination of the standard T+2 deferral and the T+4 weeks volume omission. Due to technical limitations this combination is not possible to use in the Nasdaq APA from January 3.



Instead the Finnish investment firms can use either the standard T+2 deferral (and thus not get the extended 4 weeks deferral of volume) or the "VOLO" deferral which will allow the customers to defer publication of the volume for 4 weeks but not get the full deferral for the initial 2 days.



We plan to implement support for the specific deferral granted by the Finnish FSA as soon as possible. We will release more information when an implementation plan is ready.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact the Nordic fixed income team at:



Tel: +46 8 405 60 00 E-Mail: fixedincomesweden@nasdaq.com