InGaAs Camera Market Worth 132.6 Million USD by 2023

PUNE, India, January 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report on the "InGaAs Camera Market by Camera Cooling technology (Cooled camera, Uncooled Camera), Scanning Type (Area Scan Camera, Line Scan Camera), Application (Military & Defense, Industrial Automation, Scientific Research), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets', this market is expected to be valued at USD 132.6 Million by 2023 from USD 78.5 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 9.1% between 2017 and 2023. The major factors driving the growth of the InGaAs camera market include high demand for line scan InGaAs cameras for machine vision applications, high penetration of InGaAs cameras in military and defense, and increasing demand for InGaAs cameras in security, surveillance, and firefighting.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )





Browse 63 market data Tables and42 Figures spread through 151 Pages and in-depth TOC on"InGaAs Camera Market - Global Forecast to 2023"



https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/ingaas-camera-market-14325823.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report



Uncooled cameras expected to hold the largest market share by 2023

Uncooled cameras dominate the overall InGaAs camera market as they find major applications in the field of military, defense, and aerospace; industrial inspection; food inspection; telecommunications; and spectroscopy. Their low cost makes them a better choice for many applications. Non-destructive testing and adoption of automation in industries are expected to propel the growth of the market for uncooled cameras as they are widely used in the machine vision application. Cooled cameras are only used in applications where better accuracy is required.

Line scan cameras expected to grow at the highest rate between 2017 and 2023

The market for line scan cameras is expected to register a higher CAGR. This growth can be attributed to the use of line scan cameras in machine vision applications. Line scan cameras are primarily used in applications where there is a requirement for capturing the images of fast-moving objects. These cameras are beneficial for various applications in different verticals including semiconductor, food and beverages, and industrial. Some of the applications of line scan cameras are silicon wafer inspection, silicon luminescence detection, food inspection, and noncontact thermal imaging of hot objects.

Download PDF Brochure : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=14325823

North America expected to hold the largest share of the InGaAs camera market during the forecast period

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the InGaAs camera market during the forecast period. The presence of prominent players in the field of military and defense, scientific research, and industrial automation in North America is driving the growth of the InGaAs camera market in this region. High spending on military and defense is further expected to propel the InGaAs camera market in North America.

Inquiry Before Buy @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=14325823

The report also profiles the most promising players in the InGaAs camera market. The competitive landscape of the market presents an interesting picture of the strategies adopted by a large number of players.

The key players in the InGaAs camera market are Hamamatsu (Japan), First Sensor (Germany), Jenoptik (Germany), Teledyne Technologies (US), Luna (US), Lumentum (US), Laser Components (Germany), Albis Optoelectronics (Switzerland), Thorlabs (US), Sensors Unlimited (US), FLIR Systems (US), Xenics (Belgium), New Imaging Technologies (France), Allied Vision Technologies (Germany), Raptor Photonics (UK), Sofradir (France), Princeton Instruments (US), Photon (Canada), Fermionics Opto-Technology (US), AC Photonics (US), GPD Optoelectronics (US), New England Photoconductor (US), QPHOTONICS (US), Episensors (US), and IRCameras (US).

Browse Related Reports

Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Market by Scanning Type (Area Scan and Line Scan), Technology (Cooled and Uncooled), Vertical (Industrial, Commercial, Military & Defense, Medical, Scientific Research), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/shortwave-ir-market-52975079.html

Infrared Detector Market by Type (MCT, INGAAS, Pyroelectric, Thermopile Microbolometer and Others), Technology (Cooled Infrared, and Uncooled Infrared), Wavelength (Short, Medium, and Long Infrared), Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2020

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/ir-detector-market-161116561.html

Subscribe Reports from Semiconductor Domain @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets'

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog@ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/electronics-and-semiconductors

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets