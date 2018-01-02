Teleflex Incorporated Selects CXO-Cockpit as Financial Planning and Analysis Reporting Platform

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 2, 2018 / CXO-Cockpit, global provider of integrated Strategic Performance Reporting, is proud to welcome Teleflex Incorporated as a member of the CXO-Cockpit Customer Community. Teleflex is a leading supplier of specialty medical devices that serve healthcare providers worldwide.

"We are pleased to have selected CXO-Cockpit as our financial planning and analysis reporting platform. We're looking forward to using CXO-Cockpit to enhance the visibility, consistency, standardization and control of our management reports," said Petro Barchuk, Senior Director of Corporate Financial Planning and Analysis at Teleflex. "After seeing our data presented in CXO-Cockpit, we knew we could really benefit from this tool."

Unleash the full potential

"We are proud to support a world-class organization such as Teleflex Incorporated in achieving its global planning and analysis reporting excellence goals," said Wouter Born, CEO of CXO-Cockpit USA, Inc. "Leveraging our agile financial reporting platform will help unleash the full potential of Teleflex's HFM investment. The talented FP&A team will ensure fast, trusted and strategic insight for optimal executive decision-making."

Integrated reports fast and easy

Teleflex was looking for a better way to standardize and streamline the creation and distribution of their monthly reporting pack. Born said, "This is where CXO-Cockpit proved valuable. By using our HFM adapter and the Data Warehouse adapter, Teleflex could produce integrated reports fast and easy."

About CXO-Cockpit

CXO-Cockpit is a performance reporting platform created by CXO Solutions. We aim to help finance teams overcome the limits of Excel-based reporting processes and generic Business Intelligence (BI) tooling. Thanks to pre-built financially intelligent EPM connectors, fully integrated commentary/narrative, and strong reporting process governance, our solution ensures a true, shared, and trusted single point of insight for fast and secure decision-making with full financial control, anywhere and at any time.

About Teleflex Incorporated

Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people's lives. Their portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular and interventional access, surgical, anesthesia, cardiac care, urology, emergency medicine and respiratory care. Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, Teleflex employs approximately 12,000 people worldwide and serves healthcare providers globally.

Press Contact

Sander Seton

info@cxo-cockpit.com

SOURCE: CXO-Cockpit