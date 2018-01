The thermal energy giant of India has commissioned a 130 MW solar plant in the state of Tamil Nadu, comprised of two, 65 MW blocks across 655 acres.

India's state-ownd Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) - a leading coal producer - has this week commissioned a 130 MW solar PV plant in the state of Tamil Nadu.

The installation covers 655 acres in the Cuddalore district and is built in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...