

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) said that it will hire 250 employees for its first stand-alone Men's Store in Manhattan, which will open on Broadway between West 57th and West 58th Streets in April 2018.



The company noted that it will also open a New York City flagship store in 2019 at the base of Central Park Tower, an Extell Development Company Project. Sales and support positions will be posted on Wednesday, January 3. The retailer also announced Cailin Caro, as store manager of the NYC Men's Store, and company veteran Chris Wanlass, as vice president of its Manhattan full-line stores.



Sales positions are available in all areas, including men's apparel, designer, furnishings, shoes and grooming. Hiring will also take place for various support positions in building services, housekeeping, loss prevention, as well as jobs in the store's food offerings.



Nordstrom noted that its offers employees a competitive benefits package including a retail discount, medical coverage, 401(k), commuter benefits (up to $100 a month towards transit elections) and paid parental leave. New hires will participate in extensive product-knowledge seminars, selling immersion and a day of shadowing at one of the neighboring full-line stores.



