Industrial WSN Report Set + Customization Research Bundle

The "Industrial WSN Report Set + Customization" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Wireless sensor network (WSN) technologies and associated cloud technologies provide the key elements for the industrial IoT: multi-year battery-powered wireless nodes, IP addressability, fieldbus tunneling and cloud-based provisioning and management systems.
Short range wireless mesh technologies such as WirelessHART and ISA100.11a as well as WiFi, Bluetooth and proprietary solutions make up the majority of the market over the next five years but adoption of Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) network technologies such as LoRa, Sigfox, LTE-M and NB-IoT will increase even faster.
Based on recent phone interviews and surveys with 250+ individuals across the whole value chain, this report set covers the major industrial IoT markets for wireless sensing, tracking and control. It includes in-depth market analysis, research data, technology evaluation and market size forecasts that we will customize to meet your specific needs.
Emerging trends covered in this report set include the following:
Wireless Mesh Sensor Networking
2017 survey on WSN and IoT with 180+ industrial automation professionals was completed in collaboration with the International Society of Automation (ISA). The survey found steady growth for the wireless mesh standards but there is also a strong awareness and early adoption of LPWAN solutions. Satisfaction with WSN solutions has increased overall but improvements are needed for battery life, costs, system integration and network range.
Low Power Wide Area Networks
LPWA network technologies are disrupting industrial IoT markets with cloud connected, 10-year battery-powered wireless sensors and asset trackers that can communicate up to 20 miles. By pushing the network complexity to the cloud, LPWA technologies have captured thousands of developers and dozens of network operators worldwide. Two in 5 of the survey respondents are researching or developing LPWA solutions.
Connecting Stranded Assets
With potential infrastructure savings as high as 80%, wireless has become the default option for remote monitoring for oil and gas applications such as wellhead automation, equipment maintenance, tank monitoring as well as safety, health and environmental monitoring.
The oil downturn has given wireless adoption a boost due to its lower total costs and advantages for remote monitoring in harsh environments. This has benefited non-traditional wireless applications such as asset monitoring, gas detection and steam trap monitoring. It has also accelerated adoption for standards based systems using WirelessHART and ISA100.11a and resulted in growing demand for LPWA technologies such as LoRa, Sigfox, RPMA, LTE-M and NB-IoT.
While much of the initial focus has been on wellsite automation, opportunities are growing for connecting mobile oil and gas assets such as LPG cylinders as well as lower value assets for upstream and downstream applications.
Enabling New Services and Markets
The latest WSN and LPWA technologies are also enabling innovative solutions for agriculture, construction, electric power as well as smarter water network infrastructures. This report set analyzes these opportunities and provides in-depth 6-year forecasts by market segment, application, geography and technology.
This report set includes the following general reports based on extensive data, knowledge and analysis that we will use in your research findings customization report and/or Excel workbook.
1) Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks
Pages: 124 (112 figures, 44 tables) - PDF & Excel Forecast Data
Published: Q1 2017
2) Industrial Low Power Wide Area
Pages: 113 (91 figures, 58 tables)
Published: Q4 2017
3) Oil & Gas Wireless Sensor Networks
Pages: 85 (65 figures, 28 tables)
Published: Q4 2016
4) Industrial WSN Global Survey
Slides: 57 (60 figures)
PowerPoint
Published: Q1 2017
Research Customization:
This report set includes up to 25 hours of analyst time to customize the research data, market size forecasts and/or provide analysis to fit your organization's specific needs. A few examples include the following:
- Market Size Breakdowns: Custom forecasts by market vertical, horizontal application area, product, geography and/or technology.
- Competitive Analysis: Identify strategic partners, SWOT analysis, market positioning and strategy analysis.
- Technology Evaluation: In-depth analysis of a specific product/technology or emerging areas including patent analysis and network simulations.
Key Topics Covered:
Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks:
1. Executive Summary
2. The Industrial WSN Ecosystem
3. WSN Solutions & Applications
4. Survey Results
5. General WSN Trends
6. Low Power WANs
7. Technology Dynamics
8. Standards, Technologies & Industry Alliances
9. Short Range WSN Technologies
10. LPWAN Technologies
11. IP Smart Object Technologies
12. Open Source Initiatives
13. Global Total Market Size Forecasts
14. Target Markets
15. Process Automation
16. Hybrid & Discrete Industries
17. Agriculture, Construction & Others
18. Competitive Landscape
Industrial Low Power Wide Area:
1. Executive Summary
2. The Industrial LPWAN Ecosystem
3. The Industrial LPWA Value System
4. Market Trends & Drivers
5. The Market Opportunity
6. Industrial IoT Survey Results
7. Wireless Sensor Networks
8. Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) Networks
9. Technology Dynamics
10. LPWA Standards, Technologies & Industry Alliances
11. Cellular Based LPWA Technologies
12. Non-Cellular LPWA Technologies
13. Other LPWA Technologies
14. Network Simulations
15. Global Total Market Size Forecasts
16. Target Markets
17. Manufacturing
18. Oil & Gas
19. Electric Power
20. Water & Wastewater
21. Agriculture
22. Logistics
23. Mining, Construction and Others
24. Competitive Landscape
Oil & Gas Wireless Sensor Networks:
1. Executive Summary
2. The Oil & Gas WSN Ecosystem
3. Target Markets & Applications
4. The Digital Oilfield Value System
5. Adoption Trends & Survey Results
6. Technology Dynamics
7. Global Total Market Size Forecasts
8. Exploration & Production
9. Pipelines & Storage
10. Competitive Landscape
Industrial WSN Global Survey:
1. Background & Methodology
2. Respondent Overview
3. Wireless In-House Experience
4. Adoption Trends
5. Satisfaction with Current WSN Systems
6. Most Important WSN Features
7. Opinions, Preferences & Future Plans
8. Low Power Wide Area Networks
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9w5qwn/industrial_wsn?w=5
