Industrial WSN Report Set + Customization Research Bundle

DUBLIN, Jan. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Industrial WSN Report Set + Customization" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Wireless sensor network (WSN) technologies and associated cloud technologies provide the key elements for the industrial IoT: multi-year battery-powered wireless nodes, IP addressability, fieldbus tunneling and cloud-based provisioning and management systems.

Short range wireless mesh technologies such as WirelessHART and ISA100.11a as well as WiFi, Bluetooth and proprietary solutions make up the majority of the market over the next five years but adoption of Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) network technologies such as LoRa, Sigfox, LTE-M and NB-IoT will increase even faster.

Based on recent phone interviews and surveys with 250+ individuals across the whole value chain, this report set covers the major industrial IoT markets for wireless sensing, tracking and control. It includes in-depth market analysis, research data, technology evaluation and market size forecasts that we will customize to meet your specific needs.



Emerging trends covered in this report set include the following:



Wireless Mesh Sensor Networking



2017 survey on WSN and IoT with 180+ industrial automation professionals was completed in collaboration with the International Society of Automation (ISA). The survey found steady growth for the wireless mesh standards but there is also a strong awareness and early adoption of LPWAN solutions. Satisfaction with WSN solutions has increased overall but improvements are needed for battery life, costs, system integration and network range.



Low Power Wide Area Networks



LPWA network technologies are disrupting industrial IoT markets with cloud connected, 10-year battery-powered wireless sensors and asset trackers that can communicate up to 20 miles. By pushing the network complexity to the cloud, LPWA technologies have captured thousands of developers and dozens of network operators worldwide. Two in 5 of the survey respondents are researching or developing LPWA solutions.



Connecting Stranded Assets



With potential infrastructure savings as high as 80%, wireless has become the default option for remote monitoring for oil and gas applications such as wellhead automation, equipment maintenance, tank monitoring as well as safety, health and environmental monitoring.



The oil downturn has given wireless adoption a boost due to its lower total costs and advantages for remote monitoring in harsh environments. This has benefited non-traditional wireless applications such as asset monitoring, gas detection and steam trap monitoring. It has also accelerated adoption for standards based systems using WirelessHART and ISA100.11a and resulted in growing demand for LPWA technologies such as LoRa, Sigfox, RPMA, LTE-M and NB-IoT.



While much of the initial focus has been on wellsite automation, opportunities are growing for connecting mobile oil and gas assets such as LPG cylinders as well as lower value assets for upstream and downstream applications.



Enabling New Services and Markets



The latest WSN and LPWA technologies are also enabling innovative solutions for agriculture, construction, electric power as well as smarter water network infrastructures. This report set analyzes these opportunities and provides in-depth 6-year forecasts by market segment, application, geography and technology.



This report set includes the following general reports based on extensive data, knowledge and analysis that we will use in your research findings customization report and/or Excel workbook.



1) Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks

Pages: 124 (112 figures, 44 tables) - PDF & Excel Forecast Data

Published: Q1 2017



2) Industrial Low Power Wide Area

Pages: 113 (91 figures, 58 tables)

Published: Q4 2017



3) Oil & Gas Wireless Sensor Networks

Pages: 85 (65 figures, 28 tables)

Published: Q4 2016



4) Industrial WSN Global Survey

Slides: 57 (60 figures)

PowerPoint

Published: Q1 2017

Research Customization:



This report set includes up to 25 hours of analyst time to customize the research data, market size forecasts and/or provide analysis to fit your organization's specific needs. A few examples include the following:

Market Size Breakdowns: Custom forecasts by market vertical, horizontal application area, product, geography and/or technology.

Competitive Analysis: Identify strategic partners, SWOT analysis, market positioning and strategy analysis.

Technology Evaluation: In-depth analysis of a specific product/technology or emerging areas including patent analysis and network simulations.

Key Topics Covered:



Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks:



1. Executive Summary

2. The Industrial WSN Ecosystem

3. WSN Solutions & Applications

4. Survey Results

5. General WSN Trends

6. Low Power WANs

7. Technology Dynamics

8. Standards, Technologies & Industry Alliances

9. Short Range WSN Technologies

10. LPWAN Technologies

11. IP Smart Object Technologies

12. Open Source Initiatives

13. Global Total Market Size Forecasts

14. Target Markets

15. Process Automation

16. Hybrid & Discrete Industries

17. Agriculture, Construction & Others

18. Competitive Landscape



Industrial Low Power Wide Area:



1. Executive Summary

2. The Industrial LPWAN Ecosystem

3. The Industrial LPWA Value System

4. Market Trends & Drivers

5. The Market Opportunity

6. Industrial IoT Survey Results

7. Wireless Sensor Networks

8. Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) Networks

9. Technology Dynamics

10. LPWA Standards, Technologies & Industry Alliances

11. Cellular Based LPWA Technologies

12. Non-Cellular LPWA Technologies

13. Other LPWA Technologies

14. Network Simulations

15. Global Total Market Size Forecasts

16. Target Markets

17. Manufacturing

18. Oil & Gas

19. Electric Power

20. Water & Wastewater

21. Agriculture

22. Logistics

23. Mining, Construction and Others

24. Competitive Landscape



Oil & Gas Wireless Sensor Networks:



1. Executive Summary

2. The Oil & Gas WSN Ecosystem

3. Target Markets & Applications

4. The Digital Oilfield Value System

5. Adoption Trends & Survey Results

6. Technology Dynamics

7. Global Total Market Size Forecasts

8. Exploration & Production

9. Pipelines & Storage

10. Competitive Landscape



Industrial WSN Global Survey:



1. Background & Methodology

2. Respondent Overview

3. Wireless In-House Experience

4. Adoption Trends

5. Satisfaction with Current WSN Systems

6. Most Important WSN Features

7. Opinions, Preferences & Future Plans

8. Low Power Wide Area Networks



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9w5qwn/industrial_wsn?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

