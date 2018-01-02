Puration Inc.: Puration Plans To Issue Dividends In Cannabis Extraction Subsidiary With Facilities To Be Built In California And Canada

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 2, 2017 / Puration, Inc. (OTC PINK: PURA) today announced plans to issue stock in a new subsidiary dedicated to cannabis extraction with extraction facilities to be built in California and Canada in conjunction with new recreational marijuana legalization laws in both locations. The company anticipates building multiple extraction facilities in more than one location in both regions and expanding to additional regions. Puration is the sole licensee to U.S. Patent No. 9,199,960, entitled "METHOD AND APPARATUS FOR PROCESSING HERBACEOUS PLANT MATERIALS INCLUDING THE CANNABIS PLANT." The license permits Puration to produce cannabis extracts for infusion into recreational, fitness wellness, alternative medicine and beauty products. Puration recently announced plans to launch new cannabis infused beverage lines into Canada's legal $8 billion market in addition to announcing plans to open a cannabis extraction facility into California's legal $10 billion market. Puration's extraction capacity is being structured into a new subsidiary in a first step to unlock shareholder value by delineating between the company's patented extraction business and cannabis infused beverage business. The Company plans to release this Thursday, January 4th, more details on the strategy to build an extraction subsidiary and issue stock in the subsidiary to shareholders of Puration.

