The "Global Braided Composites Market: 2017-2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This report, studies the braided composites market over the period 2017 to 2022. The report provides detailed insights into the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities in the market.

Key Features of the Report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis

Market trend and forecast analysis

Market segment trend and forecast

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, Product portfolio, Product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Emerging trends

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players

Key success factors

The braided composites market is segmented into the following categories:

By End-Use Industry Type:

Aerospace Defense (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, and RoW)

Automotive (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, and RoW)

Sporting Goods (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, and RoW)

By Architecture Type:

Biaxial (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, and RoW)

Triaxial (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, and RoW)

By Fiber Type:

Carbon Fiber (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, and RoW)

Other Fibers (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, and RoW)

By Resin Type:

Thermoset Resins (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, and RoW)

Thermoplastic Resins (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, and RoW)

By Region:

North America

Europe

Rest of World

Market Segmentation: Current market segmentation of any one of the end-use Industry by architecture type

Competitive Benchmarking: Benchmarking of key players on the following parameters: Product portfolio, geographical reach, regional presence, and strategic alliances

Companies Mentioned

Airbus Group

BMW AG

Exelis Inc. (Albany Engineered Composites)

GE Aviation

GKN Aerospace (Fokker Landing Gear B.V.)

Highland Industries Inc.

Munich Composites GmbH

Sigma Precision Components Ltd.

