The global automotive door control unit (DCU) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 8% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest market research.

In this market research report, Technaviocovers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global automotive DCU market for 2017-2021. The market is further categorized into two vehicle type segments that include passenger cars and commercial vehicles.

Technavio's research analysts segment the global automotive DCU market into the following regions:

APAC

EMEA

Americas

APAC: largest automotive DCU market

China and India are expected to be the major contributors to the automotive DCU market in APAC during the forecast period. Both the countries are experiencing increased sales volume of automobiles. In addition, developed automotive economies, Japan and South Korea, are driving the automotive DCU market due to their regional market dynamics. The growth of automotive electronics in the region is the main factor resulting in the growth of the automotive DCU market. OEMs are shifting their manufacturing bases to Asia due to advantages such as low-cost labor and easy availability of raw material and gaining access to the APAC markets.

"With the increasing electronic content in vehicles and rising automobile sales in APAC, the demand for DCUs is expected to witness growth during the forecast period. Being the largest automotive market in the world in terms of volume, APAC has attracted all the major OEMs. As significant parts of the region are price sensitive, OEMs are forced to offer advanced features in mid-segment vehicles with a marginal increase in price to maintain market share," says Keerthi Balu, a leadautomotive electronics research expert from Technavio.

Automotive DCU market in EMEA

The high market share of medium and premium vehicles is one of the primary market facilitators of the automotive DCU market in EMEA. The market is also expected to benefit from regional new car assessment program (NCAP) ratings that are decided on different field and spaces. This is urging automakers to increase the penetration of ECUs such as DCU. Europe accounts for the larger proportion of the automotive DCU market's share in EMEA. This is attributed to the increased adoption of safety, convenience features, and other luxury features in the vehicles sold in the region.

"Global technical harmonization is a crucial factor that has been implemented by the European Commission for encouraging the competitiveness of the automotive industry. The harmonization aims to attract investments from established Asian automakers such as Toyota. This is to boost foreign investment in the sector and promote globalization," says Keerthi

Automotive DCU market in the Americas

The US and Canada in North America are the major market facilitators for the regional automotive DCU market as they dominate the regional market in terms of sales volume and penetration rate of electronically assisted technologies in vehicles. The US, Canada, and Mexico contribute significantly to the automotive DCU market. South American countries, particularly Brazil, are developing and have recorded an increase in the sales of automotive in recent years. This indicates that the automotive electronic component market in the Americas will expand in the coming years.

The increasing preference for personalization of vehicles drives the automotive DCU market in the region. Brazil is witnessing significant growth due to the increased sales of vehicles and the government initiatives for the rapid development of the automotive component industry.

The top vendors in the global automotive DCU market as highlighted in this market research analysis are:

Continental

Brose

WABCO

Sioux Logena

