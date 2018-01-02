Litecoin News UpdateCryptocurrency prices are once again in the green, in what seems like the "January effect" being in play. Prices of the top 15 cryptocurrencies, including Litecoin, are soaring on the second day of the new year. We can't, however, be sure whether this is just an anomaly until the stock markets open and we can draw better parallels.Wait, why am I comparing cryptocurrencies with stocks? Because, soon after these unconventional investment instruments became popular in 2017, traditional investors began to stack them up with conventional investment vehicles, particularly stocks. But let me remind you that the two are only as similar as.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...