Ethereum News UpdateAfter failing to break above $800.00 for more than a week, Ethereum prices finally caught a tailwind on Tuesday morning, soaring as high as $914.83.This was a record high for the Ethereum to USD exchange rate.The Ethereum to Bitcoin rate, meanwhile, also rose 13.59% to 0.06439940 BTC. Clearly, money is flowing from Bitcoin to altcoins. You can see this rotation reflected in the BTC Dominance ratio, which shows that Bitcoin's market share has fallen to 36.1%.You can also see it in the Ripple price. XRP prices have more than doubled in the last week, a sign that investors are starting to appreciate value-creating cryptos rather than straight up.

