Cray Supercomputing Prowess Could Mine for BitcoinSo, I think I caught your attention with my mere mention of Bitcoin, but I don't have cryptocurrencies play; rather, it's a supercomputing company that could be used for mining Bitcoin.Of course, that's only my conjecture, and not based on anything said about Cray Inc. (NASDAQ: CRAY), a provider of supercomputing services, storage and data management systems, and advanced data analytics.My thinking is that the complexity and computing power required to mine for Bitcoin could be achieved via Cray's supercomputing solutions.Now, I may be totally off tangent on my assessment for Cray, but the.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...