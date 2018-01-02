sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 02.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

19,762 Euro		-0,361
-1,79 %
WKN: A0J271 ISIN: US2252233042 Ticker-Symbol: TE4A 
Aktie:
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
CRAY INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CRAY INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,993
20,007
18:18
19,99
20,005
18:17
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CRAY INC
CRAY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CRAY INC19,762-1,79 %