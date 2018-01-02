Please be informed that after market close on January 2, the Exchange will remove any remaining long orders (GTC/GTD) from the order books. Please note that these long orders will not be reinserted by the Exchange. We encourage the respective member to delete their long orders end of day on January 2. The orders have to be reinserted by the respective member on January 3. This is affecting the following markets:



-- Nasdaq Nordic Index and Equity Derivatives -- Nasdaq Stockholm Fixed Income -- Nasdaq Copenhagen Fixed Income -- Nasdaq Helsinki Fixed Income -- Nasdaq Riga Fixed Income -- Nasdaq Tallinn Fixed Income



-- Nasdaq Vilnius Fixed Income



For trading information please contact:



Trading Operations + 46 8 405 7360 tradingoperations@nasdaq.com



For technical questions please contact:



Technical Support + 46 8 405 6750 technicalsupport@nasdaq.com



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=658875