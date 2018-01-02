The "Biosurfactants Market by Type (Glycolipids (Sophorolipids, Rhamnolipids), Lipopeptides, Phospholipids, Polymeric Biosurfactants), Application (Detergents, Personal Care, Agricultural Chemicals, Food Processing), and Region Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global biosurfactants market is estimated at USD 4.20 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 5.52 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2017 to 2022.

Growth of the market is triggered by the growing awareness among consumers created by regulatory organizations. There is an increasing demand for green solutions by various end-use industries for 100% biodegradability, which is also leading to a high demand for low-cost biosurfactants. However, the current higher cost associated with the production of biosurfactants as compared to conventional chemical surfactants, acts as a major restraint for the market.

Based on type, sophorolipids accounted for the largest share of the global biosurfactants market in 2016. This large share is mainly attributed to the strong demand from the home care industry, especially for detergents. There is a high demand for low-cost and eco-friendly biosurfactants from various end-use industries to reduce environmental pollution levels worldwide.

Based on application, the detergents segment is projected to lead the market between 2017 and 2022. Biosurfactants are widely used in the home care industry, especially for detergents as a better alternative to chemical surfactants which are toxic to the environment. Biosurfactants typically offer enhanced properties as compared to conventional surfactants in terms of oil removal, stains, and biodegradability. The high demand for biosurfactants from the home care industry is expected to drive the biosurfactants market between 2017 and 2022.

The European region is expected to lead the global biosurfactants market between 2017 and 2022. Germany is the key producer and consumer of biosurfactants in Europe. Intensive R&D, early product commercialization, and strict government regulations have led to an increase in the demand for biosurfactants in Europe.

Some of the key companies profiled in this report include Evonik (Germany), Jeneil Biotech (US), Ecover (Belgium), and Biotensidon (Germany), among others.

