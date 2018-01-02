Global $20+ Billion Automotive Navigation Systems Market 2017-2021 - Increasing Demand of Fleet Management/Tracking Services

DUBLIN, Jan. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The automotive navigation systems market, in terms of value, generated $20,953 million in the year 2016, and is expected to grow at a robust rate over the forecast period 2017-2021.

The demand for the portable navigation systems surged, especially in the aftermarket where varied economical options were available to the consumers. The market for in-dash navigation systems has seen significant changes as well. The feature which was available as a part of the high-end infotainment systems offered in luxury vehicles in the past has found its place in the entry-level, and mid-range vehicles as well. The research study is a compilation of various segmentations including the market breakdown by device type, by vehicle type, by distribution channel, and geographical regions, including an in-depth country analysis.

The automotive industry has been undergoing dynamic changes in the recent years due to various factors such as declining fuel prices, low industry growth rate, emergence of electric and hybrid electric vehicles, improvement in automotive credit availability, aging vehicle fleet, and the emergence of disruptive trends such as car sharing and ride hailing services, globally. Increase in the traffic congestion is one of the major concerns attributed to the increase in the number of vehicles.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

1 Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Global Automotive Navigation Systems Market Research Methodology

2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Overview

2.2 Market Drivers

2.2.1 Global Increase in Traffic Congestion

2.2.2 Changing Consumer Behaviour

2.3 Market Restraints

2.3.1 Under-developed Telecommunications and Connectivity Infrastructure

2.3.2 High Price of In-Dash Navigation Systems

2.4 Market Opportunities

2.4.1 Development in the field of Connected Cars and Autonomous Vehicles

2.4.2 Increasing Demand of Fleet Management/Tracking Services

3 Competitive Insights

3.1 Key Developments and Strategies

3.1.1 Product Launches and Developments

3.1.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.1.3 Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Partnerships

3.1.4 Others (Business Expansions, Exhibitions, Awards)

3.2 Strategic Benchmarking

4 Industry Analysis

4.1 Overview

4.2 Product Analysis

4.2.1 Mobile Phone Application-based Navigation Systems

4.2.2 Portable Navigation Devices

4.2.3 In-Dash Navigation Systems

4.3 Supply Chain Analysis

4.4 Technology Roadmap

5 Global Automotive Navigation Systems by Vehicle Type

5.1 Assumptions & Limitations for the Analysis & Forecast of Automotive Navigation Systems Market

5.2 Market Overview

5.3 Passenger Cars

5.3.1 In-dash Navigation Systems Market for Passenger Cars by OEM Channel

5.3.2 In-dash Navigation Systems Market for Passenger Cars by Aftermarket Channel

5.4 Commercial Vehicles

5.4.1 In-dash Navigation Systems Market for Commercial Vehicles by OEM Channel

5.4.2 In-dash Navigation Systems Market for Commercial Vehicles by Aftermarket Channel

6 Global Automotive Navigation Systems Market by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Channel

6.3 Aftermarket Channel

7 Global Automotive Navigation Systems by Device Type

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 In-Dash Navigation Systems

7.3 Portable Navigation Devices (PNDs)

7.4 Mobile Application-based Navigation Systems

8 Global Automotive Navigation Systems by Region

9 Company Profiles



Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd

Alpine Electronics, Inc.

Clarion Corporation

Continental AG

Delphi Automotive PLC

Denso Corporation

Fujitsu Ten Limited

Garmin Limited

HERE Technologies

Harman International Industries Inc.

JVC Kenwood

MiTAC International Corporation

NNG Software Developing and Commercial LLC

Robert Bosch GmbH

Telenav, Inc.

TomTom N.V.

