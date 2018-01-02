Technavio's latest market research report on the global commercial aircraft electronic flight bag systems (EFB) marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

One of the key factors resulting in the growth of the global commercial aircraft electronic flight bag systems market is the use of advanced avionics systems for commercial aircrafts. At present, many aircraft are equipped with highly efficient avionics systems such as autopilot, communications, navigation and surveillance systems, and electrical emergency systems.

The three emerging market trends driving the global commercial aircraft electronic flight bag systems market according to Technavio research analysts are:

New regulatory mandates

Innovations in portable tablet computers

Preference to access real-time data for analysis

New regulatory mandates

The maintenance of high-level safety concerning the use of electronic flight bag systems (EFBs) in commercial aircraft is one of the main objectives of regulatory bodies. New regulatory mandates based on the notice of proposed amendment (NPA) were proposed by European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) in 2016.

According to Ramyabrata Chakraborty, a lead analyst at Technavio for aerospace components, "In 2016, EASA issued an NPA to establish regulations for using EFBs in commercial aviation. It also encouraged the introduction of a new Implementing Regulation that concentrates more on EFB hardware. Additionally, it raised the requirement for risk assessment strategy and training for pilots to be advanced by operators using EFBs in non-commercial and commercial aircraft operations. A new Acceptable Means of Compliance will be introduced in the new IR that will emphasize on the risk assessment affiliated with EFBs."

Innovations in portable tablet computers

The technological advances in terms of connectivity for an aircraft are in the stage of evolution. Technology providers are adding more features to the flight deck to enhance connectivity. The implementation of new features requires upgrades or replacement of the interface devices. With advances in software technology, the dominance of integrated devices will be reduced. Pilots and crews can use these portable devices that will emerge as an alternative solution.

Advances in connectivity technology such as in-flight entertainment and EFB assist in achieving passenger satisfaction along with enhanced operational efficiency. Thus, airline operators prefer to bring certain operational alterations by establishing hardware and software architecture that will allow the use of portable devices such as EFBs.

Preference to access real-time data for analysis

The connected aircraft mechanism addresses two fundamental aspects of the modern aviation operations. These include real-time access to information on critical systems and components and analyzing them for confirming flight safety. In legacy aircraft, data is recorded once the aircraft is grounded and this information is used in operational decision-making, airline planning, and management.

"The connected aircraft model is to be built on a foundation of interconnected systems that link the avionics to the operational analyst. The aircraft connected system can source real-time information from airline fleets, transfer information to various ground-based communication networks and secure in-flight connectivity. This will help solve core operational problems with the real-time collected information," says Ramyabrata

