02.01.2018 | 16:25
BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

London, January 2

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc ("the Company')
LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules (the "Rules') provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 31 December 2017 its issued share capital consisted of 176,455,242 Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each (excluding shares held in treasury), carrying one vote per share. As at 31 December 2017, the Company held 16,556,600 Ordinary Shares in treasury.

Shareholders should use as the denominator 176,455,242 for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Rules.

Contact:
Sarah Beynsberger
Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Date:
2 January 2018


© 2018 PR Newswire