$7 Billion Database Security Market 2017 - Global Forecast to 2022

DUBLIN, Jan. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Database Security Market by Software, Service, Business Function, Deployment, Organization Size, and Vertical - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The database security market is expected to grow from USD 2.95 Billion in 2017 to USD 7.01 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.9% during the forecast period. The growing demand for sophisticated security solutions and evolving regulatory landscapes are the key drivers of this market.

The report provides detailed insights into the global database security market, which is segmented on the basis of components, business functions, deployment models, organization size, verticals, and regions. In the database security market, finance business function is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2017. The finance area of business carries most valuable and sensitive information of the organization that needs to be managed and secured with the highest priority. Most organizational tasks depend on the financial data profit/loss, balance sheets, and analysis of annual reports. Hence, this sensitive and critical data needs to be secured in the databases. Further, banking and financial service providers deal with numerous data sources ranging from supply side to sales transactions. By deploying database security solutions, banks and financial institutions can efficiently protect and secure their customer data.

The BFSI vertical is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. BFSI organizations mainly provide financial products and services. These businesses generate large volumes of sensitive data including Personally Identifiable Information (PII), social security numbers, addresses, credit scores, Non-public Personal Information (NPI), collection history, and family member PII. Out of which, 90% of overall data resides in the databases. The data is vulnerable and exposed to cyber-attacks. Thus, database security is gaining high importance in BFSI industry. The adoption of various database security solutions is gaining traction in the BFSI vertical across the globe.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Database Security Market, By Component



7 Database Security Market, By Business Function



8 Database Security Market, By Deployment Model



9 Database Security Market, By Organization Size



10 Database Security Market, By Vertical



11 Database Security Market, By Region



12 Competitive Landscape



13 Company Profiles



Fortinet

Gemalto

Hexatier

IBM

Imperva

IRI

Mcafee

Micro Focus

Oracle

Protegrity

Thales E-Security

Trustwave

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/x9rzh8/7_billion?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716