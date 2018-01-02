China is likely to experience another solar PV installation rush in H1 2018, as the June 30 FIT deadline looms, although it will not reach more than 7.2 GW, says EnergyTrend. Q4 is, however, expected to see "hectic" activity topping 20 GW ahead of a December 30 deadline.

China surpassed all expectations in 2017 to install a record amount of solar PV. While final figures are yet to emerge, it appears likely the country will top 54 GW of new installs.

As in 2017, predictions are that this year will also experience installation rushes as feed-in tariff (FIT) deadlines loom, on June 30 and December 30.

According to EnergyTrend, under China's "Build Plan" - the annual plan for FIT projects - a maximum of 7.2 GW of PV will be installed before June 30 (the so-called 630 deadline), as developers look to avoid the new, lower 2018 FIT rates if their plants are not operational by this date.

A total of 14.4 GW of capacity has been approved, says EnergyTrend, however, as 7.2 GW of this has been allocated under China's poverty alleviation program - where FIT rates remain unchanged - this rush should not top 7.2 GW.

The Taiwanese analysts say, however, that according to the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), "from 2019 there will be no half-a-year grace period for PV power projects, meaning the installation rush for the sake of more generous subsidies of the previous year, as the expected 630 rush, will no longer exist."

Overall, solar demand in the first half of the ...

