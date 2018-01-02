The "Global Wellhead Equipment Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global wellhead equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 3.06% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Wellhead Equipment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Varying reservoir characteristics. Each reservoir has its specific characteristics according to the formation and the layer of the traps. The reservoir characteristics have an impact on the production of any well, which ultimately decides the types of well drilling and completion tools that would be used during the operations.

The composition and purity of crude oil, character of the reservoir rock, and the nature and strength of the drive mechanism influence the flow rate and the ultimate productivity of a reservoir. Reservoir depth, orientation, and complexity are the key factors that determine the cost and complexity of drilling and completion of a well.

Key vendors

Aker Solutions

GENERAL ELECTRIC

National Oilwell Varco

Schlumberger

TechnipFMC

Weir Group

Other prominent vendors

Dril-Quip

Forum Energy Technologies

Nabors Industries

Oil States International

Shanghai Elim Petroleum Machinery

Stream-Flo

Wellhead Systems

