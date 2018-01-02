Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recent global feed flavors and sweeteners marketreport from 2017-2021. This market research report also lists 10 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global feed flavors and sweeteners market is highly fragmented with increasing product developments by the vendors. The threat of new players entering the market is low due to the requirement for technical expertise and financial resources. The key players in the market include ERBER, Grupo Ferrer Internacional, INDUSTRIAL TECNICA PECUARIA, PHYTOBIOTICS, and Tanke. These players have a large geographical presence with several production facilities across the world, operating in ideal capacities with strategic combinations and alliances.

According to Kshama Upadhyay, a lead analyst at Technavio for specialty chemicals research, "The demand for processed meat products such as hot dogs, corned beef, and sausages is increasing due to the increased use of fast food such as burgers and nuggets. Further, the innovations in the packaging industry are expected to boost the consumption of meat, seafood, and meat products across the globe. Tray seal and thermoforming technologythat protect the meat through altered atmosphere packaging can offer prolonged shelf life. The increase in demand for processed meat is expected to drive the global feed flavor and sweeteners market during the forecast period."

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

ERBER

ERBER offers natural feed additives, feed and food analysis, and biotechnological plant protection solutions through its subsidiaries BIOMIN Holding, ROMER LABS, SANPHAR, BIO-FERM, and EFB. The company offers pre-mixes and feed additives for pigs, poultry, and cattle. Moreover, the company offers biotech and fermentation services for commercial purposes. ERBER offers feed flavors and sweeteners through its division BIO-FERM. The company offers products for various species including poultry, pigs, ruminants, and aquaculture under the brand names, Digestarom and Digestarom DC.

Grupo Ferrer Internacional

Grupo Ferrer Internacional is a pharmaceutical and chemical company that manufactures medicinal substances, diagnostics, new pharmaceutical forms, drug re-profiling, cell therapy, personalized medicine, new therapeutic targets, vaccines, galenic formulations, and food and feed additives. Grupo Ferrer Internacional markets and offers feed flavors and sweetener products through its subsidiary Ferrer HealthTech under the brand name AquaSweet, which is used to enhance the taste of water, and SugarEx, which is a powdered sweetener that is used to sweeten feed.

INDUSTRIAL TECNICA PECUARIA

INDUSTRIAL TECNICA PECUARIA is a manufacturer of supplements for animal feeds. The company offers a wide range of products such as pigments, antioxidants, acidulants, mold inhibitors, enzymes, environmental control, quality enhancers, antimicrobials, flavors and sweeteners, and food products. INDUSTRIAL TECNICA PECUARIA offers products for pigs, poultry, ruminants, aquaculture, and pets, under the brand names, Sugarcap and Flavoral.

PHYTOBIOTICS

PHYTOBIOTICS manufactures and offers prepared feeds and feed ingredients for animals. The company offers five ranges of products, namely SANGROVIT, SANGROVIT WS, FLAVORSWEET, PLEXOMIN, and SENSOPOWER. The products are offered to various animals, including poultry, cattle, and pigs. PHYTOBIOTICS offers feed flavors and sweeteners in the dry, liquid, or oil-soluble flavor forms. The company provides sweetener products under the FLAVORSWEET segment under the brand names, PIGGYSWEET, APPITELLO NATURALE, PHYTOSWEET, and BIGAROL.

Tanke

Tanke manufactures and offers animal nutrition and feed additive products under four segments, namely organic trace mineral additives, functional regulation additives, herbal medicinal additives, and others. Tanke offers feed flavors and sweeteners under the feed flavoring and sweetener segment with brand names FISHY SPICY, Tankabaal sweet, Tanksweet ST, Tankarom ST, and TankaromTankmix SA.

